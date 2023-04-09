WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

321 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.Rain, moderate to heavy at times will fall across Northeastern

Washington and North Idaho Monday afternoon into Monday night. One

to three inches of rain will be possible by Tuesday morning.

Additionally, the air mass will be unseasonably warm with

temperatures not falling below freezing until Tuesday night leading

to increasing snow melt. The combination of excessive rain and snow

melt will result in sharp rises on creeks and streams, ponding of

water in fields, and potential for rockfalls in steep terrain.

On the larger rivers, delayed rises are expected as the runoff

works through the system though no flooding is anticipated given low

base flows currently in place.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties,

Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai. Portions of Washington, including

the following counties, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and

Stevens.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,

streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding

may occur in poor drainage areas. Rockfalls will be possible on

steep slopes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Rainfall amounts between one and three inches combined with

elevated snow melt will increase runoff and bring the

potential for minor flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for additional flood

advisories or warnings for nuisance flooding. Those living in areas

prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding

develop.

