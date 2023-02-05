WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1120 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches above

4500 feet. Less than 1 inch below 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high

as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Mountain Road and Cloverland Road.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

