WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 1012 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Moderate to heavy rain along the south slopes of the Olympics will continue today, allowing the Skokomish river to remain above flood stage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 7 PM Monday.this evening at 700 PM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM PDT Monday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM PDT Monday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.9 feet tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather