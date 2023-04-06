WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 321 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather