WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

913 PM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts near 8 inches at

Snoqualmie Pass. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades in western

Kittitas County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory is in effect for western

Kittitas County above 3000 feet only, mainly near the crest from

Snoqualmie Pass northward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

