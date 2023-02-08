WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

602 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts above 4500 feet.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road

conditions and poor visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

