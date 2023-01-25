WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 27, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 239 PM PST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches along I-84 and up to 10 inches on the peaks. Breezy winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow possible. Hazardous conditions will likely impact travel along the I-84 and Highway 204. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather