WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

689 FPUS56 KOTX 091107

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

WAZ031-092300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

except south 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. In the mountains,

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

WAZ034-035-092300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ038-092300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no mountain snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing

to 30 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ041-044-092300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ043-092300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ047-092300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and high

mountain snow likely overnight. High mountain snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ048-092300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

Snow level 5000 feet, rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, south wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...High mountain snow. Rain. High mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet, lowering to

5000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ049-092300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

407 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet, rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow in the evening, then rain

and high mountain snow likely overnight. High mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet, lowering to

5500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable, Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind

15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

