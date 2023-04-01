WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023

_____

368 FPUS56 KOTX 011037

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

WAZ031-012300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Very windy. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-012300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-012300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys . Highs in the 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Brisk. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-012300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s, West

wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph. Windy.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ043-012300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ047-012300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

WAZ048-012300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the mountains.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 35 mph. In

the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

WAZ049-012300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

337 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather