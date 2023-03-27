WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

_____

046 FPUS56 KOTX 270927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

WAZ031-272300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-272300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy.

East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ038-272300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered sprinkles and flurries in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-272300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the

30s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ043-272300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Rain and scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ047-272300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, east wind 15 to

25 mph, Gusts up to 35 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

except east 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ048-272300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. East wind 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph overnight. In the mountains, east wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Windy.

East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, except east 20 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

$$

WAZ049-272300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

227 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered flurries in the evening,

then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Blustery. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather