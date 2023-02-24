WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

_____

784 FPUS56 KOTX 240733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

WAZ031-241200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 12.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-241200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 9.

Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill readings 14 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings 12 below

to 3 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 13. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ038-241200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to

4 above zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 19 to 24. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 23. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ041-241200-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 8.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 19 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ044-241200-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 7.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 23. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 19.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-241200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 7. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 19 to 24. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

$$

WAZ047-241200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to

5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 12. Temperature rising

to around 11 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

16 to 22. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

15 to 19.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ048-241200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Clear. Lows 2 below to 4 above

zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 19 to 24.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy, snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ049-241200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 5 below to

4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 23.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 10.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 18. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 16. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather