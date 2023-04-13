WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 39 54 / 40 40

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 36 53 / 50 50 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 40 55 / 40 40

Everett 50 38 53 / 30 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 38 56 / 40 50

Tacoma 51 36 54 / 50 50

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 39 56 / 40 40

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 40 56 / 40 40 10

Enumclaw 50 36 53 / 40 50

North Bend 52 38 56 / 40 50 10

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 36 53 / 30 20

Sumas 51 35 54 / 40 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 39 54 / 30 20

Mount Vernon 51 38 55 / 30 20

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 38 53 / 30 10

Eastsound 48 39 51 / 30 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 38 54 / 30 20

Port Townsend 48 37 52 / 40 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 34 54 / 70 40 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 36 55 / 50 40 10

Olympia 50 33 54 / 60 40 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 35 51 / 50 20

Sequim 49 33 52 / 40 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 36 48 / 70 20 20

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 37 53 / 70 30 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 34 51 / 70 20 20

Olympics-

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 20 33 / 70 30 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near

2500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 32 23 37 / 60 30 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 28 43 / 40 50 10

Stevens Pass 35 25 40 / 20 20

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

235 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

