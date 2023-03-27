WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

644 FPUS56 KSEW 270926

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-272300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 42 59 / 10 10

WAZ559-272300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 41 57 / 10 10

WAZ507-272300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 42 58 / 10 10

Everett 53 40 58 / 10

WAZ509-272300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

east in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 41 59 / 10 20

Tacoma 56 39 58 / 10 20

WAZ556-272300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast wind

around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 57 41 60 / 10 10

WAZ555-272300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 43 60 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 54 41 55 / 10 20

North Bend 57 41 60 / 10 10 20

WAZ503-272300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 38 59 /

Sumas 56 38 60 /

WAZ506-272300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 39 58 /

Mount Vernon 55 39 61 /

WAZ001-272300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 40 56 /

Eastsound 48 40 53 /

WAZ510-272300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 40 59 /

Port Townsend 49 39 54 /

WAZ511-272300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 41 57 / 10 10 20

WAZ504-272300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 40 55 / 20 40

Olympia 55 37 57 / 10 30

WAZ512-272300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper

40s.

WAZ514-272300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 37 54 /

Sequim 49 35 54 /

WAZ515-272300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 41 52 / 10 10

WAZ517-272300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind around

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 45 55 / 10 20 50

WAZ516-272300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 39 56 / 20 10 10

WAZ513-272300-

Olympics-

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 24 33 / 10 10

WAZ567-272300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 25 41 / 20 10

WAZ568-272300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. East wind in the

passes around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. Southeast wind in the passes 20 to 25 mph becoming east in

the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. East wind in the passes

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to

upper 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 30 42 / 10 10 20

Stevens Pass 36 27 38 / 20 10 20

WAZ569-272300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

226 AM PDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Freezing level near

2000 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

