WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ 003 FPUS56 KSEW 081110 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-090000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 39 55 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ559-090000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 37 50 \/ 10 20 20 $$ WAZ507-090000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 40 53 \/ 10 20 20 Everett 45 38 51 \/ 20 20 30 $$ WAZ509-090000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 37 57 \/ 10 10 10 Tacoma 48 37 55 \/ 10 20 10 $$ WAZ556-090000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 48 39 55 \/ 20 20 20 $$ WAZ555-090000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 45 37 51 \/ 60 30 40 Enumclaw 46 36 54 \/ 30 10 10 North Bend 47 36 53 \/ 40 20 20 $$ WAZ503-090000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 37 52 \/ 10 40 50 Sumas 44 36 49 \/ 10 30 70 $$ WAZ506-090000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 46 39 52 \/ 10 30 40 Mount Vernon 47 39 53 \/ 10 30 30 $$ WAZ001-090000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 47 40 51 \/ 10 30 40 Eastsound 45 39 50 \/ 30 50 $$ WAZ510-090000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 47 40 52 \/ 10 30 40 Port Townsend 45 39 51 \/ 10 20 40 $$ WAZ511-090000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 47 37 52 \/ 10 30 20 $$ WAZ504-090000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 38 55 \/ 10 20 10 Olympia 48 36 55 \/ 10 20 10 $$ WAZ512-090000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-090000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 37 51 \/ 20 40 40 Sequim 46 36 53 \/ 10 20 30 $$ WAZ515-090000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 40 48 \/ 30 80 80 $$ WAZ517-090000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 48 42 55 \/ 30 50 40 $$ WAZ516-090000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 47 40 53 \/ 30 80 70 $$ WAZ513-090000- Olympics- 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 29 24 36 \/ 10 40 50 $$ WAZ567-090000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 30 24 37 \/ 40 30 80 $$ WAZ568-090000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the evening. West wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 31 25 35 \/ 60 20 20 Stevens Pass 28 22 31 \/ 50 20 30 $$ WAZ569-090000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 310 AM PST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet after midnight. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. $$