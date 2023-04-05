WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 430 FPUS56 KPQR 052126 ZFPPQR Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington National Weather Service Portland OR 226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/pqr and (1) click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the upper-left corner of the page. If you notice a problem with this product, please email w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night, and Friday. WAZ021-061115- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment 226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to three quarters of an inch. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ WAZ020-061115- Willapa Hills- Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain, and Ryderwood 226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ040-061115- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar 226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of rain this evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ019-061115- South Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley 226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...A chance of snow and rain this evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Snow, rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather