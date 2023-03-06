WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023

_____

859 FPUS56 KPQR 061132

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

332 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-070030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

332 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

WAZ020-070030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

332 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance

of snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet, decreasing to 500 feet

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

$$

WAZ040-070030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

332 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow level 500 feet,

increasing to 2000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet, increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow level 500 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet,

increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

$$

WAZ019-070030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

332 AM PST Mon Mar 6 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather