WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 26, 2023

879 FPUS56 KPQR 271246

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

446 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-280030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

446 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow, mainly this morning. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches, except 2 to 4 inches above 500 feet. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow likely

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ020-280030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

446 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow this morning. Snow this morning,

then snow and rain this afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow

after midnight with visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow, rain.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow and rain.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ040-280030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

446 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain likely this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow level

1000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows around

30. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Light wind. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow showers. Snow level

500 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow level

1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

WAZ019-280030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

446 AM PST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Free air freezing level at the surface after midnight.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Light wind. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

