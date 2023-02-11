WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

332 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ021-120045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

332 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

WAZ020-120045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

332 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1500 feet. Windy with highs in the

lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 500 feet. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance

of snow, mainly in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ040-120045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

332 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Light wind. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rain showers. Snow level 2500 feet, decreasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 500 feet. Blustery with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

WAZ019-120045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

332 AM PST Sat Feb 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet, rising

to 5000 feet this afternoon. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet,

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Windy. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 1500 feet.

