WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

455 FPUS56 KPQR 311215

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

415 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-010015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

415 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs

in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. A

slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ020-010015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

415 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of drizzle

or light rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

WAZ040-010015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

415 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

WAZ019-010015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

415 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 3500 feet this afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet,

rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

5000 feet, lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather