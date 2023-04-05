WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

530 FPUS56 KPDT 052155

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

WAZ026-061100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

WAZ027-061100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

WAZ028-061100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ029-061100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY

BASE OF THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ030-061100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow

likely overnight. Little or no high mountain snow accumulation.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate high mountain

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely.

Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ522-061100-

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except

in the lower to mid 40s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate

high mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s, except in the mid to

upper 30s valleys.

WAZ523-061100-

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow overnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then

rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s

valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

WAZ521-061100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

