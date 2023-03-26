WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind, becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except

in the 40s valleys. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow showers. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 14 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Windy. East wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. East wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. East

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s. Breezy. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

