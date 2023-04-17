WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 238 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 ft building to 10 to 12 feet this evening. Bar conditions moderate becoming rough later this morning. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 315 AM and 330 PM today and 400 AM Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning ebb will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather