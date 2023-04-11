WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 259 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. General seas 9 to 10 ft. Ebb current of 5.43 kt at 843 AM Tuesday with seas 9 to 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft, especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the Columbia River Bar. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the bar. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather