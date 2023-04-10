WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas around 10 feet.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A maximum ebb current will occur around

745 AM Monday. This will be a strong ebb.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

