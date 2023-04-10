WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 234 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas around 10 feet. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A maximum ebb current will occur around 745 AM Monday. This will be a strong ebb. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather