WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

818 AM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft today subsiding to 8 or 9

feet tonight. Bar conditions rough becoming moderate tonight.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 730 PM today and 745 AM

Monday. The Monday morning ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Monday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM

PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 10

to 14 ft at 14 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to

12 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather