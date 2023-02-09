WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 10, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1254 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 8 to 13 ft at 12 to

14 seconds, highest during the ebb current of 4.65 kt at 637 PM

Thursday and the ebb current of 4.24 kt at 713 AM Friday.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

_____

