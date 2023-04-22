WA Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A couple of showers;57;44;S;9;79%;99%;1 Bellingham;Cloudy with showers;53;45;SSW;8;88%;99%;1 Bremerton;Breezy in the a.m.;57;44;SSW;13;76%;88%;2 Chehalis;A shower in the a.m.;53;44;SSW;8;81%;94%;2 Deer Park;Thundershowers;58;41;SSW;7;66%;95%;2 Eastsound;Cloudy with showers;54;43;S;7;79%;99%;1 Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;60;40;NW;10;65%;44%;2 Ephrata;A morning shower;62;43;WNW;8;62%;91%;2 Everett;Cloudy with a shower;58;44;S;10;77%;98%;2 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;53;43;SSW;10;76%;98%;2 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with showers;53;43;S;7;78%;99%;1 Hoquiam;Cloudy with showers;52;46;WSW;11;79%;99%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cooler with a shower;54;45;SW;7;80%;94%;2 Moses Lake;A shower in the a.m.;64;45;WSW;8;63%;91%;2 Olympia;A morning shower;53;43;SSW;9;79%;89%;1 Omak;Showers around;56;43;WSW;8;72%;87%;1 Pasco;A couple of showers;69;48;WSW;10;63%;88%;2 Port Angeles;Showers around;53;43;WNW;6;78%;96%;2 Pullman;Thundershowers;57;39;WSW;10;66%;94%;2 Puyallup;A couple of showers;56;44;SW;8;81%;98%;2 Quillayute;Cloudy with showers;50;42;SW;8;86%;99%;1 Renton;A couple of showers;56;45;SSW;10;76%;96%;1 Seattle;Cloudy;56;45;SSW;11;75%;88%;2 Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;56;45;SSW;10;77%;96%;2 Shelton;Remaining cloudy;53;42;SW;10;79%;74%;2 Spokane;Thundershowers;60;42;SSW;8;61%;94%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Thundershowers;56;38;SW;9;66%;88%;2 Spokane Felts;Thundershowers;60;42;SSW;8;61%;94%;2 Stampede Pass;Showers around;40;31;WNW;7;91%;95%;2 Tacoma;A couple of showers;53;43;SSW;10;81%;99%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy and cool;54;44;SSW;10;78%;87%;2 Vancouver;A couple of showers;57;46;SW;7;76%;97%;2 Walla Walla;Thundershowers;62;43;SW;10;68%;94%;2 Wenatchee;Cloudy with a shower;58;41;NW;6;69%;97%;2 Whidbey Island;A shower in the a.m.;53;46;SSE;8;79%;95%;1 Yakima;An afternoon shower;66;41;W;8;59%;73%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather