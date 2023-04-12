WA Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Clearing, a shower;49;36;ENE;8;71%;69%;2 Bellingham;A shower in places;49;37;SE;10;68%;57%;2 Bremerton;A shower in spots;49;35;W;7;73%;87%;2 Chehalis;A stray shower;50;36;SSW;6;75%;85%;1 Deer Park;A couple of showers;51;26;S;8;54%;87%;2 Eastsound;A stray shower;49;40;S;8;69%;55%;3 Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy, windy;51;33;NW;16;42%;25%;3 Ephrata;Clouds and sun;54;32;NW;8;40%;10%;4 Everett;A stray shower;49;38;NE;8;72%;86%;2 Fort Lewis;A shower in places;47;35;SSW;8;68%;87%;2 Friday Harbor;A shower in spots;48;37;WSW;9;69%;66%;2 Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;48;39;W;10;79%;84%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with a shower;51;37;W;6;74%;86%;1 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;56;32;W;8;41%;19%;4 Olympia;Overcast, a shower;48;32;SW;7;76%;88%;1 Omak;Becoming cloudy;57;31;NNW;6;41%;34%;3 Pasco;Mostly cloudy;59;35;SSW;9;45%;9%;3 Port Angeles;A shower in places;48;35;W;6;67%;90%;2 Pullman;Cloudy and chilly;46;32;SSW;12;58%;36%;2 Puyallup;A quick shower;49;37;S;7;70%;85%;2 Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;46;37;NNE;6;84%;82%;1 Renton;A shower in places;48;37;SSE;8;68%;87%;2 Seattle;A shower in places;47;39;SSW;8;70%;71%;2 Seattle Boeing;A shower in places;50;37;SSW;9;69%;85%;2 Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;48;34;WSW;9;75%;86%;2 Spokane;A shower in spots;51;34;S;8;55%;51%;2 Spokane Fairchild;A passing shower;50;30;SSW;9;55%;82%;4 Spokane Felts;A shower in spots;51;34;S;8;55%;51%;2 Stampede Pass;Cold;31;26;W;7;71%;44%;2 Tacoma;A stray shower;49;35;SSW;8;71%;85%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A stray shower;47;37;SW;9;75%;86%;3 Vancouver;An afternoon shower;50;39;NNE;6;69%;54%;2 Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, cool;52;37;S;12;51%;20%;4 Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;52;34;NW;10;40%;23%;2 Whidbey Island;A stray shower;49;41;WSW;10;69%;55%;2 Yakima;Partly sunny;55;30;NNW;7;41%;19%;5 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather