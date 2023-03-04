WA Forecast for Sunday, March 5, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;46;29;E;7;80%;73%;1 Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;46;32;ESE;6;82%;73%;2 Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;46;30;NNW;6;82%;66%;1 Chehalis;An afternoon shower;48;27;SE;5;72%;55%;2 Deer Park;An afternoon flurry;36;21;ENE;11;66%;45%;1 Eastsound;A morning shower;46;36;SSE;7;76%;64%;2 Ellensburg;An afternoon shower;42;22;N;8;64%;79%;2 Ephrata;Periods of sun;41;26;NNE;9;70%;43%;2 Everett;Periods of sun;47;29;E;7;80%;74%;1 Fort Lewis;An afternoon shower;46;24;E;6;73%;55%;1 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;36;SSE;7;76%;44%;2 Hoquiam;A p.m. shower or two;48;34;E;7;78%;78%;1 Kelso-Longview;A p.m. shower or two;47;30;ESE;6;74%;73%;1 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;44;26;NNE;7;70%;44%;2 Olympia;An afternoon shower;48;24;ENE;5;75%;55%;1 Omak;An afternoon shower;39;26;NE;10;68%;94%;1 Pasco;Inc. clouds;50;33;NNW;9;59%;89%;2 Port Angeles;A shower or two;45;30;S;5;73%;85%;2 Pullman;A snow shower;38;21;E;7;71%;89%;1 Puyallup;A shower in the p.m.;48;27;ESE;5;77%;73%;1 Quillayute;A couple of showers;46;28;SE;6;81%;88%;1 Renton;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;ESE;7;75%;70%;1 Seattle;Partly sunny;45;31;E;7;76%;88%;1 Seattle Boeing;Inc. clouds;46;30;E;7;75%;60%;1 Shelton;A shower in the p.m.;46;23;N;6;82%;73%;1 Spokane;A few flurries;39;22;ENE;8;68%;67%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Snow;34;20;ENE;10;78%;67%;1 Spokane Felts;A few flurries;39;22;ENE;8;68%;67%;1 Stampede Pass;P.M. snow showers;31;19;ESE;5;72%;90%;3 Tacoma;A shower in the p.m.;45;27;ENE;6;80%;73%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;45;31;NE;6;78%;66%;1 Vancouver;An afternoon shower;46;28;SE;5;75%;74%;1 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;46;28;SE;9;56%;81%;2 Wenatchee;Cold, an a.m. shower;38;25;NW;8;70%;93%;1 Whidbey Island;Partial sunshine;47;34;SE;9;76%;44%;2 Yakima;Inc. clouds;45;25;NNW;6;62%;85%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather