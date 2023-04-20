WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;41;SE;2;82% Bellingham;Mostly clear;46;S;6;79% Bremerton;Clear;38;S;2;91% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;37;E;1;99% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;36;SSE;1;79% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;5;75% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;38;NW;14;67% Ephrata;Clear;39;Calm;0;64% Everett;Clear;42;SE;1;77% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;38;SE;7;83% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;76% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;43;ENE;5;82% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;43;E;3;81% Moses Lake;Clear;39;WNW;3;69% Olympia;Mostly clear;36;S;3;96% Omak;Mostly clear;42;S;6;62% Pasco;Clear;45;SW;10;55% Port Angeles;Clear;37;SW;5;88% Pullman;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;81% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;2;84% Quillayute;Showers;41;N;3;88% Renton;Clear;44;SE;5;73% Seattle;Clear;42;SSE;2;83% Seattle Boeing;Clear;43;SSE;9;73% Shelton;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;95% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;79% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;39;SSW;10;59% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;79% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;27;W;5;88% Tacoma;Mostly clear;39;SSE;2;89% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;41;S;10;79% Vancouver;Mostly clear;42;ESE;1;82% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;13;59% Wenatchee;Clear;39;NNW;7;69% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;73% Yakima;Clear;38;W;3;67% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather