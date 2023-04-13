WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;38;NE;1;84% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;S;3;73% Bremerton;Mostly clear;41;NNE;1;80% Chehalis;Clear;40;SW;3;87% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;1;82% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;S;7;70% Ellensburg;Clear;40;NNW;16;50% Ephrata;Mostly clear;42;W;5;52% Everett;Mostly clear;44;NNE;1;81% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;41;SE;8;82% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;3;74% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;46;W;5;70% Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;82% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;38;WNW;4;64% Olympia;Mostly clear;41;S;8;79% Omak;Partly cloudy;39;NW;6;59% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;9;62% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;40;W;8;73% Pullman;Mostly clear;35;W;10;72% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;44;S;2;82% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;88% Renton;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;55% Seattle;Mostly clear;44;NNE;1;60% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;49% Shelton;Mostly clear;41;WSW;10;79% Spokane;Clear;41;NNW;3;57% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;33;W;3;63% Spokane Felts;Clear;41;NNW;3;57% Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;29;N;6;78% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;43;SSW;2;90% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;45;SSW;6;76% Vancouver;Clear;43;NW;1;71% Walla Walla;Cloudy;41;SSE;7;59% Wenatchee;Clear;43;W;12;48% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;46;W;18;70% Yakima;Clear;45;NNW;15;36% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather