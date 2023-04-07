WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PDT Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;49;ESE;2;96% Bellingham;Cloudy;50;S;8;100% Bremerton;Showers;52;SE;2;97% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;2;99% Deer Park;Showers;45;ENE;2;79% Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;9;93% Ellensburg;Showers;46;Calm;0;87% Ephrata;Cloudy;46;NNE;6;92% Everett;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;2;91% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;SE;3;93% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;77% Hoquiam;Cloudy;47;WNW;5;92% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;S;7;92% Moses Lake;Cloudy;48;E;2;90% Olympia;Mostly sunny;50;SW;6;92% Omak;Showers;44;Calm;0;92% Pasco;Cloudy;53;SSE;12;68% Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WNW;8;87% Pullman;Cloudy;45;ESE;5;62% Puyallup;Cloudy;49;SE;1;90% Quillayute;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100% Renton;Showers;50;SSE;6;86% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;2;92% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;96% Shelton;Cloudy;49;WSW;9;92% Spokane;Cloudy;49;N;3;51% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;47;S;6;53% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;49;N;3;51% Stampede Pass;Showers;37;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SE;1;96% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;S;5;89% Vancouver;Showers;50;ESE;6;89% Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;S;8;42% Wenatchee;Cloudy;41;W;6;95% Whidbey Island;Showers;47;SSW;6;89% Yakima;Showers;48;Calm;0;89% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather