Skip to main content Turn off refresh
weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PDT Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;49;ESE;2;96%

Bellingham;Cloudy;50;S;8;100%

Bremerton;Showers;52;SE;2;97%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;2;99%

Deer Park;Showers;45;ENE;2;79%

Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;9;93%

Ellensburg;Showers;46;Calm;0;87%

Ephrata;Cloudy;46;NNE;6;92%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;50;ESE;2;91%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;SE;3;93%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;47;WNW;5;92%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;50;S;7;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;48;E;2;90%

Olympia;Mostly sunny;50;SW;6;92%

Omak;Showers;44;Calm;0;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;53;SSE;12;68%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WNW;8;87%

Pullman;Cloudy;45;ESE;5;62%

Puyallup;Cloudy;49;SE;1;90%

Quillayute;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Showers;50;SSE;6;86%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;2;92%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;96%

Shelton;Cloudy;49;WSW;9;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;49;N;3;51%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;47;S;6;53%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;49;N;3;51%

Stampede Pass;Showers;37;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SE;1;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;S;5;89%

Vancouver;Showers;50;ESE;6;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;53;S;8;42%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;41;W;6;95%

Whidbey Island;Showers;47;SSW;6;89%

Yakima;Showers;48;Calm;0;89%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By