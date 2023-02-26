Skip to main content Turn off refresh
weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Sunday, February 26, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;36;SSE;6;84%

Bellingham;Snow;34;SSE;9;100%

Bremerton;Snow;32;SSW;5;96%

Chehalis;Showers;36;SSE;6;84%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;22;NNW;1;77%

Eastsound;Rain;37;S;14;86%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;25;SSE;3;62%

Ephrata;Cloudy;23;WNW;7;68%

Everett;Showers;37;S;5;83%

Fort Lewis;Snow;36;S;13;74%

Friday Harbor;Showers;39;SE;22;66%

Hoquiam;Snow;36;SSE;8;89%

Kelso-Longview;Snow;36;SSE;6;69%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;19;NNE;3;85%

Olympia;Snow;32;SSW;10;100%

Omak;Flurries;26;SSE;3;60%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;21;E;3;80%

Port Angeles;Flurries;35;Calm;0;72%

Pullman;Clear;37;SSE;13;54%

Puyallup;Sleet;48;SSW;4;82%

Quillayute;Snow;33;SE;10;95%

Renton;Sleet;37;SSW;13;78%

Seattle;Sleet;36;SSW;6;84%

Seattle Boeing;Sleet;39;SSW;16;66%

Shelton;Snow;32;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;81%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;79%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;25;Calm;0;81%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;19;Calm;0;84%

Tacoma;Snow;34;SSW;6;91%

Tacoma Narrows;Snow;34;S;12;85%

Vancouver;Snow;35;Calm;3;71%

Walla Walla;Clear;22;E;5;77%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;71%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;40;SE;30;59%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;24;E;3;65%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By