US Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;52;28;58;29;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;34%;0%;6 Albuquerque, NM;69;46;73;48;Mostly sunny;NE;8;25%;0%;9 Anchorage, AK;28;8;20;10;Very cold with snow;N;12;62%;100%;1 Asheville, NC;42;35;61;31;Warmer;ESE;7;40%;1%;8 Atlanta, GA;46;42;65;41;Clearing and warmer;ENE;12;54%;3%;8 Atlantic City, NJ;47;42;52;39;Sunny and breezy;E;14;56%;0%;7 Austin, TX;62;59;74;60;Partly sunny;E;6;71%;43%;6 Baltimore, MD;55;36;62;38;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;40%;0%;7 Baton Rouge, LA;69;60;72;58;Clouds and sun;E;8;69%;30%;4 Billings, MT;65;38;70;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;SW;12;37%;1%;4 Birmingham, AL;53;44;68;46;Partly sunny, warmer;E;7;60%;3%;6 Bismarck, ND;38;27;53;31;Milder with some sun;S;7;68%;1%;5 Boise, ID;64;42;71;47;Mild with some sun;E;11;45%;7%;6 Boston, MA;49;34;50;36;Sunshine;SSW;7;38%;0%;6 Bridgeport, CT;52;36;54;36;Abundant sunshine;SSW;9;35%;0%;7 Buffalo, NY;49;31;51;35;Plenty of sun;ESE;6;46%;5%;6 Burlington, VT;45;29;54;32;Sunny and milder;SSE;7;35%;0%;6 Caribou, ME;33;19;45;27;Milder;WSW;10;51%;7%;2 Casper, WY;44;30;49;35;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;16;59%;1%;7 Charleston, SC;57;47;62;47;Breezy with a shower;NNE;15;78%;81%;2 Charleston, WV;58;34;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;38%;0%;7 Charlotte, NC;44;39;62;38;Warmer;NE;12;53%;1%;8 Cheyenne, WY;60;32;59;34;Partly sunny;W;13;39%;1%;7 Chicago, IL;58;42;63;47;Partly sunny;S;9;41%;0%;6 Cleveland, OH;50;38;52;40;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;9;50%;7%;7 Columbia, SC;48;42;65;40;Clearing and cool;NE;9;62%;2%;8 Columbus, OH;57;33;64;36;Mostly sunny;NE;8;43%;3%;7 Concord, NH;48;24;56;25;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;32%;0%;6 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;74;55;72;55;Nice with some sun;E;7;63%;23%;5 Denver, CO;68;38;68;38;Partly sunny;NW;8;29%;2%;7 Des Moines, IA;70;42;69;49;Breezy in the p.m.;S;14;44%;85%;5 Detroit, MI;50;32;60;36;Sunny and warmer;SSE;7;42%;7%;6 Dodge City, KS;77;47;71;45;A t-storm around;S;12;60%;42%;6 Duluth, MN;36;32;51;35;Showers around;SW;9;69%;73%;2 El Paso, TX;78;55;85;60;Partly sunny;NNE;5;21%;0%;10 Fairbanks, AK;17;3;14;-6;A little a.m. snow;WSW;9;51%;79%;1 Fargo, ND;48;30;45;29;Partly sunny;WSW;10;77%;10%;5 Grand Junction, CO;67;37;67;40;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;36%;0%;8 Grand Rapids, MI;59;33;66;42;Partly sunny, mild;S;8;46%;0%;6 Hartford, CT;53;32;58;34;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;30%;0%;6 Helena, MT;60;35;65;40;Clouds and sun, mild;S;9;46%;8%;5 Honolulu, HI;84;72;82;73;A shower or two;ENE;11;66%;89%;5 Houston, TX;70;61;76;61;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;7;70%;20%;4 Indianapolis, IN;60;37;66;40;Partly sunny;E;9;38%;1%;7 Jackson, MS;60;52;72;54;Partly sunny;ENE;7;65%;14%;5 Jacksonville, FL;78;57;62;59;Breezy with a shower;N;15;81%;98%;2 Juneau, AK;51;40;47;39;Rain;SSE;16;70%;99%;1 Kansas City, MO;70;45;72;52;Turning cloudy;SSE;10;46%;71%;7 Knoxville, TN;49;42;68;37;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;9;48%;1%;8 Las Vegas, NV;78;58;86;63;Sunny and warm;NNW;6;19%;0%;8 Lexington, KY;56;36;64;39;Warmer;NE;12;44%;0%;7 Little Rock, AR;70;52;68;52;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;8;68%;9%;5 Long Beach, CA;73;52;72;54;Fog, then sun;SSW;6;61%;0%;8 Los Angeles, CA;70;53;74;56;Fog, then sun;SSE;6;55%;0%;8 Louisville, KY;58;37;68;40;Mostly sunny;NE;9;41%;0%;7 Madison, WI;66;38;66;46;Partly sunny;S;11;39%;15%;6 Memphis, TN;61;52;67;51;Partial sunshine;ENE;8;65%;3%;6 Miami, FL;83;73;84;71;A shower and t-storm;N;8;70%;86%;9 Milwaukee, WI;62;40;64;48;Partly sunny;S;10;40%;3%;6 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;67;46;62;42;Showers around;SW;11;49%;95%;2 Mobile, AL;72;55;69;56;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;62%;10%;6 Montgomery, AL;54;47;65;48;Warmer with some sun;ENE;9;58%;5%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;10;4;21;14;Windy, not as cold;NW;28;74%;0%;6 Nashville, TN;54;45;70;43;Milder with some sun;NE;8;48%;1%;8 New Orleans, LA;74;62;72;63;Low clouds;ENE;11;70%;31%;2 New York, NY;54;43;58;43;Sunny;S;9;34%;0%;7 Newark, NJ;54;38;57;38;Plenty of sun;S;8;34%;0%;7 Norfolk, VA;52;44;56;42;Clearing and breezy;NE;16;59%;12%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;73;45;73;53;Mostly sunny;SE;10;54%;34%;7 Olympia, WA;52;47;53;43;Rain at times;WSW;12;88%;100%;1 Omaha, NE;73;44;71;50;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;39%;88%;5 Orlando, FL;90;69;76;65;A shower and t-storm;N;11;74%;79%;3 Philadelphia, PA;52;37;61;38;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;39%;0%;7 Phoenix, AZ;85;57;91;63;Sunny and hot;N;6;15%;0%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;55;33;63;34;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;38%;1%;7 Portland, ME;47;31;49;32;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;40%;0%;6 Portland, OR;56;48;55;47;A couple of showers;SSW;8;78%;100%;1 Providence, RI;53;32;56;32;Sunny;SSW;7;33%;0%;6 Raleigh, NC;46;40;61;39;Warmer with clearing;NE;10;57%;3%;8 Reno, NV;62;37;73;44;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;42%;0%;8 Richmond, VA;52;38;62;35;Mostly sunny;E;10;43%;1%;7 Roswell, NM;78;50;81;51;Partly sunny;E;7;40%;2%;9 Sacramento, CA;67;42;76;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;58%;1%;7 Salt Lake City, UT;64;42;65;42;Sunshine, pleasant;E;7;50%;2%;7 San Antonio, TX;73;56;76;61;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;7;75%;35%;6 San Diego, CA;64;55;65;55;Fog, then sun;NW;8;69%;0%;8 San Francisco, CA;62;46;65;49;Mostly sunny;W;9;65%;0%;7 Savannah, GA;58;48;63;47;Breezy with a shower;NNE;14;72%;81%;2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;47;54;45;Periods of rain;WSW;12;84%;100%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;77;47;67;36;A couple of showers;N;11;52%;87%;2 Spokane, WA;56;39;59;48;Rain and drizzle;S;8;62%;96%;3 Springfield, IL;67;38;68;42;Partly sunny, nice;SE;11;39%;3%;7 St. Louis, MO;67;39;69;42;Partly sunny;ESE;9;44%;4%;7 Tampa, FL;85;70;81;65;Not as warm;NNE;8;73%;50%;6 Toledo, OH;51;28;61;34;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;49%;5%;6 Tucson, AZ;83;54;87;60;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;7;12%;0%;9 Tulsa, OK;73;45;75;53;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;9;53%;11%;8 Vero Beach, FL;87;67;81;67;A shower and t-storm;NNW;12;76%;95%;3 Washington, DC;53;36;62;38;Mostly sunny;SE;7;39%;0%;7 Wichita, KS;71;42;73;51;An afternoon shower;S;12;44%;65%;5 Wilmington, DE;51;37;61;37;Abundant sunshine;SSE;9;39%;0%;7 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather