US Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;29;7;21;11;A little snow;NE;6;72%;95%;1 Albuquerque, NM;55;37;60;41;Partial sunshine;SE;5;36%;1%;5 Anchorage, AK;32;25;26;14;Mostly sunny;SE;5;77%;18%;2 Asheville, NC;67;46;57;46;Rain and drizzle;NW;7;78%;90%;1 Atlanta, GA;76;52;64;56;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;7;75%;84%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;54;28;36;29;A bit of p.m. snow;W;9;69%;70%;1 Austin, TX;55;47;70;63;Warmer, morning mist;E;6;67%;82%;1 Baltimore, MD;53;30;35;28;Bit of rain, snow;WSW;6;67%;84%;1 Baton Rouge, LA;83;69;84;67;A passing shower;SSW;8;63%;80%;4 Billings, MT;20;14;42;27;Not as cold;SW;14;57%;1%;3 Birmingham, AL;65;56;69;57;A couple of showers;WNW;7;83%;86%;1 Bismarck, ND;-3;-13;29;2;Not as cold;ESE;8;79%;0%;3 Boise, ID;46;23;51;32;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;11%;4 Boston, MA;36;9;22;17;P.M. snow showers;SW;6;52%;67%;2 Bridgeport, CT;42;17;28;24;A bit of p.m. snow;WSW;7;59%;59%;1 Buffalo, NY;24;17;31;24;A little a.m. snow;S;7;71%;68%;1 Burlington, VT;16;-3;15;7;A bit of p.m. snow;SE;7;61%;60%;1 Caribou, ME;10;-12;8;-14;Bitterly cold;SW;6;47%;13%;3 Casper, WY;25;16;36;28;Breezy, not as cold;SW;21;64%;1%;4 Charleston, SC;82;59;68;58;A little a.m. rain;NNW;9;85%;60%;1 Charleston, WV;46;31;51;35;Rain in the morning;SSW;6;81%;87%;2 Charlotte, NC;76;49;56;48;Cooler with a shower;SE;6;81%;85%;1 Cheyenne, WY;35;13;51;26;Breezy and warmer;SSW;18;44%;3%;4 Chicago, IL;27;26;42;32;Not as cold;SW;9;60%;2%;4 Cleveland, OH;30;25;37;32;Not as cold;SSW;7;58%;5%;3 Columbia, SC;81;53;62;52;Cooler with a shower;SSW;5;76%;70%;1 Columbus, OH;40;29;50;32;Milder;SW;7;52%;8%;4 Concord, NH;27;-2;18;2;P.M. snow showers;NNW;7;52%;82%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;48;37;50;47;Morning mist;SE;6;94%;69%;1 Denver, CO;41;24;56;32;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;6;39%;3%;4 Des Moines, IA;21;13;46;28;Mostly sunny, milder;SW;11;39%;1%;4 Detroit, MI;31;23;40;30;Not as cold;SW;8;64%;8%;3 Dodge City, KS;35;18;56;41;Milder;SSW;11;42%;3%;3 Duluth, MN;15;2;24;3;Mostly cloudy, cold;WSW;9;67%;14%;2 El Paso, TX;70;47;73;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;30%;1%;3 Fairbanks, AK;27;9;18;1;A little snow;SE;5;73%;97%;0 Fargo, ND;1;-11;11;-7;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;10;94%;1%;3 Grand Junction, CO;38;25;48;30;Clouds and sun;E;8;61%;25%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;27;22;36;28;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;72%;11%;3 Hartford, CT;38;15;25;20;P.M. snow showers;SSE;6;49%;63%;2 Helena, MT;25;12;43;20;Not as cold;S;8;49%;1%;3 Honolulu, HI;82;72;82;71;Rain and drizzle;ENE;17;57%;75%;6 Houston, TX;78;67;82;69;Cloudy;SE;9;67%;28%;3 Indianapolis, IN;39;33;50;35;Milder;SSW;7;58%;4%;4 Jackson, MS;76;63;75;60;A morning shower;E;8;77%;57%;1 Jacksonville, FL;88;61;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;NW;9;61%;4%;5 Juneau, AK;24;22;29;14;Cloudy and chilly;ENE;5;80%;44%;0 Kansas City, MO;30;23;50;36;Partly sunny, milder;SW;7;49%;40%;4 Knoxville, TN;64;49;56;48;Occasional rain;W;6;87%;93%;1 Las Vegas, NV;55;47;59;37;Showers, mainly late;SSW;15;55%;100%;1 Lexington, KY;44;36;53;38;Occasional rain;SSW;6;71%;80%;1 Little Rock, AR;41;40;49;46;A touch of rain;SSW;4;91%;86%;1 Long Beach, CA;56;49;53;43;Rain and a t-storm;NE;8;73%;99%;1 Los Angeles, CA;53;45;49;41;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;8;82%;99%;1 Louisville, KY;46;37;56;39;A little rain;SSW;6;61%;80%;2 Madison, WI;24;15;37;21;Not as cold;SW;8;57%;1%;3 Memphis, TN;47;45;50;47;A little rain;SW;5;87%;87%;1 Miami, FL;82;70;82;66;Partly sunny;ESE;7;66%;2%;6 Milwaukee, WI;24;23;40;28;Not as cold;SW;10;55%;2%;3 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;13;3;29;10;Not as cold;W;9;67%;1%;3 Mobile, AL;73;65;80;61;Partly sunny;SSW;9;71%;25%;3 Montgomery, AL;80;61;75;60;A shower in spots;WNW;7;73%;58%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;-4;-17;-4;-8;Windy;WNW;23;77%;82%;1 Nashville, TN;50;48;53;43;A touch of rain;S;5;76%;86%;1 New Orleans, LA;83;70;84;65;A stray shower;SSW;8;67%;41%;4 New York, NY;45;24;33;31;A little snow;SW;7;54%;69%;1 Newark, NJ;44;21;32;26;A little snow;SW;6;54%;69%;1 Norfolk, VA;71;41;47;39;A little rain;NNW;7;76%;86%;1 Oklahoma City, OK;30;22;46;44;Mostly cloudy, rain;SSW;8;80%;83%;1 Olympia, WA;41;17;44;34;Mostly cloudy;S;6;59%;96%;1 Omaha, NE;23;12;48;25;Mostly sunny, milder;SW;12;42%;0%;4 Orlando, FL;88;65;89;62;Very warm;NW;7;55%;0%;5 Philadelphia, PA;49;25;34;28;A bit of p.m. snow;SW;7;53%;60%;1 Phoenix, AZ;67;50;73;47;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;10;32%;86%;3 Pittsburgh, PA;37;25;48;30;Milder;SW;7;49%;12%;4 Portland, ME;24;1;19;7;P.M. snow showers;W;8;57%;82%;3 Portland, OR;39;17;44;36;Mostly cloudy;S;4;67%;85%;2 Providence, RI;39;13;25;18;P.M. snow showers;S;7;41%;66%;2 Raleigh, NC;72;45;49;43;Rain and drizzle;WNW;6;80%;86%;1 Reno, NV;36;32;43;30;A bit of snow, cold;W;6;71%;93%;1 Richmond, VA;69;34;44;35;Occasional rain;N;5;69%;81%;1 Roswell, NM;64;40;63;49;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;57%;40%;2 Sacramento, CA;50;39;49;42;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;77%;44%;1 Salt Lake City, UT;42;26;45;33;Partly sunny;ESE;9;63%;40%;3 San Antonio, TX;63;55;75;65;Low clouds may break;ENE;9;65%;28%;1 San Diego, CA;58;50;54;45;Drenching rain;WSW;12;77%;100%;1 San Francisco, CA;46;39;48;44;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;7;78%;66%;1 Savannah, GA;84;61;79;62;Cloudy;ESE;9;73%;18%;2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;40;25;43;35;Clearing;SSW;6;52%;96%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;7;-1;33;10;Not as cold;WNW;10;69%;0%;3 Spokane, WA;29;12;41;26;Not as cold;ESE;5;54%;81%;2 Springfield, IL;35;27;46;34;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;6;65%;4%;4 St. Louis, MO;41;32;51;40;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;6;63%;26%;4 Tampa, FL;85;64;86;61;Very warm;NNW;6;62%;1%;6 Toledo, OH;32;26;42;30;Partly sunny;SW;7;60%;6%;4 Tucson, AZ;68;49;73;43;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;26%;70%;3 Tulsa, OK;38;29;50;46;A little rain;SSW;5;72%;83%;1 Vero Beach, FL;83;62;84;59;Partly sunny;S;9;68%;0%;6 Washington, DC;56;33;38;30;Bit of rain, snow;SW;7;68%;84%;1 Wichita, KS;28;18;47;38;Mostly cloudy;S;10;57%;5%;2 Wilmington, DE;50;25;33;26;A bit of p.m. snow;SW;8;57%;60%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather