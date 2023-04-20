WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

759 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR AND WEST CENTRAL GREGG

COUNTIES...

At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winona, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

White Oak, Gladewater, Big Sandy, Clarksville City, Liberty City,

Winona, Union Grove, Warren City and Pritchett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather