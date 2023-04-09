WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

913 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston

Counties.

For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,

Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 915 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Neches River Near Neches.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the

heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and

equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground.

Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet early Tuesday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

12.4 feet on 06/24/2015.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

