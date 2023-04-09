WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1257 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine affecting Sabine and San Augustine Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.7 feet Friday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather