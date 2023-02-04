WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

909 PM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and

Cherokee Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 915 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several

days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded.

Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing

both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can

become swift and turbulent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 163.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 163.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 164.2 feet early

Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary

roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.

ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 17.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5

feet just after midnight tonight.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.6 feet on 05/28/2016.

