WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

313 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...While freezing drizzle will only result in small ice

accumulations this morning, more significant icing will be

possible later today and especially overnight through Tuesday

Night. Additional ice accumulations between one quarter and one

half inch will be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Bridges and overpasses could become slick resulting in

travel impacts this morning. Significant impacts to travel may

begin as early as later today but especially this evening into

the overnight hours. Power outages and tree damage are likely

due to the ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Rain will likely not become freezing rain until later

this evening into the overnight hours. Total ice accumulations

of less than one quarter of an inch expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and

northeast Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather