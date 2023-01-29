WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

759 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Harrison, Rusk, Gregg and

Panola Counties.

For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater,

Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 800 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River Near Beckville.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily

wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near

the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to

secure petroleum equipment.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 17.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

tomorrow evening to a crest of 26.8 feet Tuesday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.

- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

26.7 feet on 03/30/2018.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TUESDAY

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber

resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be

affected.

- At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:45 PM CST Sunday was 10.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9

feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below

flood stage late tomorrow morning.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

10.9 feet on 06/26/1968.

