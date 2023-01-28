WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1009 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and

Angelina Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1015 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel

parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel

road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a

foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River

looking downstream.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 161.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM CST Saturday was 161.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.3

feet Tuesday evening.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

