TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 832 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NOLAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR TAYLOR AND NORTHEASTERN RUNNELS COUNTIES... At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coronados Camp, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 821 PM 2 inch hail was reported 15 miles south of Trent. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Tuscola and Bradshaw around 850 PM CDT. Lawn around 905 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Abilene, Drasco, Camp Tonkawa, Pumphrey, Shep, Camp Butman, Kirby Lake and Ovalo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN STONEWALL SWISHER WHEELER FOR SOUTHWESTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN GARZA COUNTIES... At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Justiceburg, or 5 miles southwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg.