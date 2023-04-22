TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

549 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Coleman

and northern McCulloch Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Waldrip, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Waldrip, Mercury, Lohn, Rockwood, Pear Valley, Fife, Whon and Us-

283 Near The Mcculloch-Coleman County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3122 9926 3134 9960 3153 9959 3153 9921

3147 9920 3147 9918 3146 9918 3146 9917

3145 9912

TIME...MOT...LOC 2248Z 285DEG 30KT 3143 9947

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

