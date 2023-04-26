TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

525 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jackson,

southern Harmon, Foard, northern Knox, west central Wilbarger and

Hardeman Counties through 600 AM CDT...

At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Goodlett to 6 miles east

of Chalk. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Quanah, Crowell, Chillicothe, Olustee, Eldorado, Thalia, Duke,

Gilliland, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Truscott, Lazare,

Rayland, and Copper Breaks State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3423 10005 3424 10001 3423 10000 3458 10000

3472 9936 3366 9954 3364 9999 3383 10000

3384 10005

TIME...MOT...LOC 1024Z 232DEG 38KT 3436 9994 3384 10013

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

