TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 257 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to three tenths of an inch. For the Winter Weather Advisory, Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze to one tenth of an inch.. * WHERE...Knox, Baylor and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ice accumulations of a light glaze to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Wichita County. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two tenths to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern * WHAT...Several rounds of wintry precipitation are expected through Wednesday night. The precipitation will be mainly in the form of freezing rain with some sleet possible as well. The precipitation could be moderate to heavy at times. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to one half of an inch are possible, with localized higher amounts. * WHERE...West Central Texas. * WHEN...The Winter Storm Warning has been extended, and is now in effect until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Accumulation of ice on roadways, bridges and overpasses will cause hazardous travel conditions from today through Wednesday night. A few power outages and damage to trees will also be possible due to the ice accumulations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event with temperatures below freezing and several rounds of freezing precipitation. Travel conditions could become very hazardous. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.