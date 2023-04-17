WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 17, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 454 PM CDT Mon Apr 17 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pecos County through 530 PM CDT... At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 31 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pecos County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3057 10259 3065 10263 3084 10222 3064 10214 TIME...MOT...LOC 2154Z 253DEG 18KT 3067 10242 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather