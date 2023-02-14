WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 16, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

238 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM

MST/ WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,

Eastern Culberson, Reeves County Plains, Davis, and Davis

Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

