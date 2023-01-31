WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

704 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of

one quarter inch expected.

* WHERE...Andrews, Winkler, Ward and Central Brewster Counties,

and Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible tonight into Wednesday.

The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-

9292.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /8 AM

MST/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up

to one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains and ice accumulations

up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, and Lower Brewster County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

one quarter to one half inch expected, with locally higher

amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Texas.

ice. Travel could be nearly impossible tonight through Wednesday

night. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and

evening commute.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather