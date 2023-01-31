WFO MIDLAND\/ODESSA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 212 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch possible. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Tuesday to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible Tuesday night into Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452- 9292. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... Total ice accumulations of one quarter inch or more. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Ector and Terrell Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST \/5 PM MST\/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST \/5 PM MST\/ Wednesday. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather